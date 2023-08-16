National Cyber Summit to be held next month in Huntsville

We're almost a month away from this year’s National Cyber Summit in Huntsville.
More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the summit on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 at the Von Braun Center.
Wednesday at Alabama’s School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, Mayor Battle along with cybersecurity leaders previewed the upcoming summit.
All public school teachers in Alabama are able to attend the summit for free thanks to a state grant.
A new specialized cyber education track called "workforce development in K-12" will be introduced with its goal being to close the gap in the thousands of unfilled jobs in the cyber world.
Students at the Alabama School of Cyber, Technology and Engineering here in Huntsville are leading the way for the future of the cyber workforce. Faculty and staff will attend the summit along with the entire junior class.
Alabama School of Cyber, Technology and Engineering President Matt Massey said, “Part of what this school was created for is to help meet those workforce needs and not just to do it with our students we have here but to also be a national model and help other schools incorporate similar studies into theirs.”
The rapidly evolving cybersphere also opens the door to cybersecurity threats.
Cyber Huntsville President Jamie Miller said, “Adversaries are using artificial intelligence to break in and to attack certain networks. So, we have to use that same technology to defend it.”