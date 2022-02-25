 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

National Children's Advocacy Center spotlights February Superhero

  • Updated
  • 0
Christina Paparella

February's Superhero is Christina Paparella, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at the National Children's Advocacy Center. 

 Source: NCAC

Tackling crimes against children is at the heart of the National Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville.

WAAY 31 is Connecting North Alabama and recognizing the incredible work of some of the individuals who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the NCAC to protect the children in our community.

The NCAC selected Christina Paparella as their February Superhero. For the last 20 years, Paparella has served as a pediatric nurse practitioner at the center. She's part of the group that provides a team approach to the investigation into child abuse claims and the care a child receives to heal from the trauma. It consists of medical and mental health services, law enforcement, district attorneys and family and victim advocate services.

Paparella heard about the NCAC through her work in pediatric care and wanted to learn more about the mission. After touring the facility, she decided to become a part of the hope and healing.

"Once I got there and met everyone, and saw the model and that there was a need for it, and that children were being abused right here in our county and needed a medical provider, I thought, 'Well, somebody's got to do it,'" explained Paparella. "It might as well be me, because we're going to make it as least traumatic and 'normal' as we can."

According to the NCAC, Paparella has conducted thousands of exams in child physical and sexual abuse cases. She examines each child on the worst day of their life while making them smile and laugh throughout the process.

When children step away from their interview, hope and healing begin, as Paparella assures them that they are safe and physically healthy.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you