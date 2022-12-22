Winter storm and severe cold sweeps across US

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below
zero during the nighttime and early morning hours, and zero to
10 below zero during the late morning and afternoon hours.
* WHERE...Northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. The
coldest wind chill temperatures are expected to occur on the
higher terrain areas of northeastern Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.
* WHEN...From this morning to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate layered clothing, a hat, and gloves.
