US Coast Guard rescues 25-year-old man more than a day after he went missing off Florida coast

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama... Madison County in north central Alabama... Limestone County in north central Alabama... Northeastern Cullman County in north central Alabama... Morgan County in north central Alabama... Eastern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama... * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Athens to near Huntsville International Airport to near Falkville, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At At 240 PM, widespread wind damage was reported in Lawrence, Morgan, Colbert, and Franklin County. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Arab, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal and Hazel Green. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Morgan, Lawrence, Colbert, and Franklin Counties. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH