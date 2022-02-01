Two officers shot and killed at Bridgewater College in Virginia

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Rainfall amounts through Thursday evening may exceed 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin, Lincoln and Moore. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rapid rises on creeks and streams are expected, and could flood with repeated periods of heavy rain through Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple periods of moderate to heavy downpours are possible late tonight into Thursday evening. This will result in excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and areal flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&