Tropical Storm Ian pummels Florida By Elizabeth Wolfe, Travis Caldwell, Kelly McCleary, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN Sep 29, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 19 / / / / / / / / / / A bridge on the Sanibel Causeway collapsed during Hurricane Ian. WBBH WESH reporter Tony Atkins rescues woman from her car that was stuck in flood waters from Hurricane Ian. WESH The Venice Theater takes damage during Hurricane Ian. City of Venice, Florida Fort Myers Fire Department assess damage and needs within the City of Fort Myers post Hurricane Ian. Fort Myers Fire Department Estero Fire Rescue clear streets and evacuating those that need help following Hurricane Ian. Estero Fire Rescue Equipment currently staged at Tallahassee International Airport to assist people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tallahassee Intl Airport Hurricane Ian causes down wires and trees in Pasco County. Pasco County Sheriff's Office Hurricane Ian floods a home in Naples, FL Lauren Barlow A fallen tree partially blocked the westbound lane in Pasco County. Pasco County Sheriff's Office Hurricane Ian floods a home in Naples, FL Lauren Barlow Emergency responders evacuated 61 residents living in Naval base housing at Naval Station Key West from Hurricane Ian. US Fleet Forces Flooding along Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples, Florida due to Hurricane Ian. City of Naples A view along the shore of the north side of Memorial Causeway, where several boats have washed up amid the winds of Hurricane Ian. Clearwater Police A satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ian approaching Florida on Wednesday at 2:41 p.m. ET. NOAA/NASA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From WAAY 31 News Threat assessment experts highlight danger posed by 'involuntarily celibate' men Mar 15, 2022 Nation & World Schools in New Delhi to close for a week amid severe air pollution crisis Updated Dec 8, 2021 News Russian media says captured Alabama men are being held in Donetsk Updated Jun 21, 2022 News 'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows US is ill-prepared, under-insured for floods Updated Aug 15, 2022 News Barbie unveils its first-ever doll with hearing aids Updated May 11, 2022 Nation & World Jurors in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing deliberated between charges of malice murder and felony murder. Here's what that means Updated Dec 31, 2021 Recommended for you