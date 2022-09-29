Tropical Storm Ian pummels Florida

The FL Turnpike is closed for the northbound lanes at mile marker 254 and southbound lanes at mile marker 267 in Orange County due to significant flooding. Additionally, the central FL Service Plazas remain closed until the storm passes.
Water is at least waist deep in Orlo Vista. The OCSO Emergency Response Team is making rescues. When the OCSO Emergency Response Team goes out after a major storm, they ride in our High-Water Rescue Vehicle. This vehicle can safely drive through large pools of water and over storm debris.
Florida Highway Patrol/Twitter
Orange County Sheriff's Office
Orange County Sheriff's Office
Orange County Sheriff's Office
A Coast Guard flyover of Fort Myers is pictured.
US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard
A tree is pictured fallen on a truck in Tampa, Florida after damage from Hurricane Ian on September 29.
Denise Royal/CNN
