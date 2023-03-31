 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Mississippi and Tennessee

A tornado touched down in metro-Little Rock Friday, as tornado watches were issued for millions of people from Arkansas to Iowa, and as the Storm Prediction Center issued a rare "high risk" Level 5 out of 5 alert for parts of the Midwest and Mid-South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

