...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Mississippi and Tennessee
By Alaa Elassar, Alfonso Serrano, Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN
A tornado touched down in metro-Little Rock Friday, as tornado watches were issued for millions of people from Arkansas to Iowa, and as the Storm Prediction Center issued a rare "high risk" Level 5 out of 5 alert for parts of the Midwest and Mid-South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest.