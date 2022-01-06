 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and light snow. A dusting of
additional snowfall and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Moore, Lincoln and Franklin counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in tonight
after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze and
become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate depending on the surface
temperature. Please continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

  • 0
There were 2 winning tickets sold in Wednesday's $632.6 million Powerball drawing

Two lucky lotto players will find themselves in a new tax bracket in 2022 after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot in January 5's drawing.

Two lucky lotto players will find themselves in a new tax bracket in 2022 after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, matched all six numbers: 6 - 14 - 25 - 33 - 46 with a Powerball number of 17.

The winners will split the jackpot, which is the seventh largest in Powerball's history. Each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash -- both pre-tax -- Powerball said.

It's the first time someone has hit the jackpot since October 4, which was 40 drawings ago.

If you didn't hit the big prize, don't toss your ticket just yet.

More than 3 million tickets won prizes in Wednesday's drawing, ranging from $4 to $2 million, Powerball said.

Two Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and Georgia. And 12 Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

