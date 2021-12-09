Students who reported troubling Snapchat messages thwarted a potential mass shooting at a Florida campus, officials say

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, Marshall, southern Madison, central DeKalb, Cullman, southeastern Morgan and southeastern Franklin Counties through 845 AM CST... At 756 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Stevenson to near Gurley to near Nesmith. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Albertville, Cullman, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Arab, Rainsville, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal and Hanceville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH