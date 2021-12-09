Students who reported troubling Snapchat messages thwarted a potential mass shooting at a Florida campus, officials say

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 562 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLBERT              CULLMAN             DEKALB
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            JACKSON
LAMAR                LAUDERDALE          LAWRENCE
LIMESTONE            MADISON             MARION
MARSHALL             MORGAN              WALKER
WINSTON

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 562 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, COWAN,
CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FORT PAYNE,
GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, Marshall,
southern Madison, central DeKalb, Cullman, southeastern Morgan and
southeastern Franklin Counties through 845 AM CST...

At 756 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 8 miles north of Stevenson to near Gurley to
near Nesmith. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Albertville, Cullman, Scottsboro, Guntersville,
Arab, Rainsville, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal and Hanceville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central
and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...South to southwesterly winds of 20-25 MPH, with gusts of
30-35 MPH. Both sustained winds and gusts will be higher in
elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Students who reported troubling Snapchat messages thwarted a potential mass shooting at a Florida campus, officials say

  • 0

Police say two college students helped prevent a possible mass shooting on their campus after seeing alarming threats on Snapchat. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.

Police in Florida arrested a student attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for allegedly "plotting to shoot up the campus" on Thursday, which was the final day before winter break, officials said.

John Hagins, 19, threatened an attack similar to the 1999 mass shooting at the Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, that left 13 dead, according to Chief Jakari Young of Daytona Beach Police Department. Hagins had a backpack that contained a collapsible rifle, a magazine and several boxes of ammunition when he was taken into custody, he said.

Police said they got involved after two students reported worrying messages they saw on a group chat to the university's campus security team.

"It was a Snapchat group message that they were involved in, and they were very concerned about what was being relayed in this Snapchat group chat," Young said in a news conference Thursday.

After emergency responders were informed by campus security at 4:10 a.m., police rushed to where the suspect lived and detained him as he was coming out of his apartment, Young said. He had planned to go to a shooting range for practice and then to the campus, according to the police.

"Today is the last day, today is the final exams. So this was all a part of the plan because today the campus will be packed because everybody has to be there to take their final exams," Young said.

He added that it was fortunate that the two students reported their concerns. "By the Grace of God those two students came forward and thwarted that plan," he added.

Hagins is now in custody and has confessed to making the statements, Young said.

"He may want to claim that it was all a joke and he wasn't serious about it. But we don't find anything funny about discussing a mass shooting on campus," Young said. "He said once he was done at that firing range, he was going to campus to enact a Columbine."

In a statement, the Daytona Police Department said that Hagins was charged with written threats to injure or kill, terrorism, and attempted first-degree homicide. He will be held without bond for all three charges until his first appearance in front of a judge.

It is unclear if Hagins has an attorney.

"I'm extremely relieved that we are not the next national media story as it relates to a mass shooting on a campus because the intent was there," Young added.

The incident is still under investigation but authorities said the suspect told the police he was acting alone.

"Detectives are still trying to piece together the exact motive, but we have learned that Hagins was in danger of failing classes at ERAU and was also cited for a traffic infraction while on campus yesterday," the police said in the statement.

In a letter to students, ERAU President Barry Butler said that although it was a difficult day, the security systems that are in place worked.

"Law enforcement officers, Campus Safety and our students did an exceptional job today and helped keep our community safe, and we are in their debt," Butler wrote. He added that there is no reason to believe there is any additional threat to the campus community.

