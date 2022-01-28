 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Very Cold Air Expected Late Friday Night Into Saturday Morning
Across Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee...

An arctic front is expected to move south through the area late
Friday afternoon. Behind this front, very cold air is expected to
move into northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will fall off into the mid teens to lower 20s late
Friday night. Northerly winds of around 15 mph with gusts between 20
and 30 mph will help to drive wind chill values into the single
digits to around zero degrees in the higher elevations of southern
middle Tennessee and northeastern Alabama after midnight into the
morning hours on Saturday. Make sure to protect pipes and bundle up
if outside during this time.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure

A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a tweet.

The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden was expected to visit Pittsburgh Friday on a previously-scheduled trip to discuss infrastructure.

No fatalities have been reported, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a news conference at the scene.

There had been 10 "minor injures," Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said, and three people were transported from the scene. None of the injuries were life-threatening, he said. Three or four vehicles were on the bridge when it fell, Jones said.

There is a strong smell of natural gas reported in the area, police said, later adding that a gas line had been cut in the area. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist victims, and residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

