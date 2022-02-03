 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

San Francisco 49ers fan in coma after assault outside SoFi Stadium, police say

Oakland restaurant owner and 49ers fan fghting for his life following brutal assault outside SoFI stadium

A man wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey was assaulted outside the SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles on Sunday and was later placed in a medically induced coma, police said.

An Oakland, California, resident was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by paramedics after they received a 911 call around 4 p.m. reporting an injured man in the parking lot, Lt. Geoffrey Meeks of the Inglewood Police Department told CNN on Wednesday.

At the time of the apparent assault, San Francisco was facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

"Based on (the paramedic's) initial medical assessment, they rushed that victim to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for emergency medical care," Meeks said, where he "quickly underwent surgery."

Police have obtained surveillance video of the assault, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. told reporters Thursday.

Video shows "it was a very quick altercation," he said, but the video is blurry and individual faces cannot be distinguished.

After the victim and another man wearing what is believed to be a Rams jersey shove one another, Butts said, the victim is struck by a punch in the face and falls backward to the ground, where paramedics later found him.

Authorities have identified a vehicle that may be associated with the suspected attacker and are working to locate its owner, Butts said.

Police were not initially made aware of the incident, Meeks said Wednesday, but were later called by hospital staff who reported that the victim had "injuries consistent with someone who had been physically assaulted."

Inglewood detectives were dispatched to the hospital but were unable to interview the victim as he had already been placed in a medically induced coma, Meeks said. Police were told by the attending physician that the man suffered from injuries to the face and upper body, said Meeks.

"Detectives are actively treating this as an assault investigation," Meeks said.

