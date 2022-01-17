 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Outlook...

...Two Episodes Of Wintry Precipitation Are Expected For The
Tennessee Valley Later This Week...

A powerful cold front will shift southeastward across the Tennessee
Valley late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Rainfall
occurring in the wake of the front will initially transition to a
wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet across the northwestern
half of the outlook area between 3-6 AM CST Thursday, before this
transition zone spreads southeastward later in the morning. Minor
accumulations of freezing rain and sleet are anticipated.
Precipitation will end as a mixture of light freezing drizzle and
snow flurries late Thursday morning.

A developing storm system to our south will bring a significant
winter storm to much of the southeastern United States early this
weekend. The northwestern edge of the precipitation related to this
system will likely impact the Tennessee Valley on Friday, with light,
accumulating snow expected for much of the outlook area. At this
time, the greatest coverage of snow and highest likelihood for
significant snowfall accumulations appears to be across northeast
Alabama.

Residents save driver after car sinks in frozen river

The car sank in the river after a woman drove across the frozen water.

 Ottawa Police

Residents near Ottawa used a kayak to save a woman whose car plunged into icy water after she drove on a frozen river, police said in a statement.

The residents didn't know why the driver was on the Rideau River on Sunday. People who witnessed the incident posted videos on social media showing the vehicle speeding across the ice.

Lynda Douglas Kurylowicz, who posted a series of photos online -- including one of the driver taking selfies while standing on the sinking car -- told CNN she grabbed her phone after she heard the car driving on the ice.

Kurylowicz said she was in disbelief when she saw the car driving on the frozen river and described the driver's decision to take a selfie during the ordeal as "cavalier."

Shortly afterward, Kurylowicz called 911 when she heard the ice crack and saw the car start to sink.

"While I was on the phone with 911, people were getting ropes and things to try and help her (the driver)," Kurylowicz said.

The driver started climbing out of the car while two men ran to get a kayak, which they tied a rope to. Then, standing on the ice before the open water, the men flung the kayak into the river and pulled the driver to safety, Kurylowicz added.

Ottawa police said the driver, who was not injured during the incident, was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was still in the river and warned people not to venture out on the ice to catch a glimpse of it.

"Another reminder that 'No Ice Is Safe Ice'. Please use extreme caution this winter season!" police said.

