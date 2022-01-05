'Real-life Lassie': Dog leads New Hampshire police to her injured owner following crash

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Precipitation Possible Thursday Across the Tennessee
Valley...

A low pressure system will move across the Southeastern United
States, bringing rain and wintry precipitation to southern middle
Tennessee and portions of northern Alabama on Thursday.

Precipitation will begin just after sunrise Thursday morning over
northwest Alabama, and rapidly spread northeastward across the
region. This precipitation may begin as a mixture of rain, freezing
rain, sleet and/or snow, especially for areas north of the Tennessee
River. Some light snow or sleet accumulation is possible in areas
mainly north of the Tennessee River.

By midday, a change over to mostly rain is expected across most of
northern Alabama, while locations across southern middle Tennessee
will likely maintain some form of wintry precipitation through the
day. As colder air moves back in late Thursday afternoon and
evening, any liquid rain will likely change back over to light snow.
Additional light snow accumulations will be possible. Any remaining
water on roadways will freeze overnight Thursday and could lead to
some localized travel impacts.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

'Real-life Lassie': Dog leads New Hampshire police to her injured owner following crash

  • 0
A Shiloh Shepherd named Tinsley earned some extra treats, after leading authorities to her owner, who was injured after a vehicle crash and in urgent need of help.

 New Hampshire State Police

A Shiloh Shepherd named Tinsley earned some extra treats Monday night after leading authorities to her owner, who was injured after a vehicle crash and in urgent need of help.

Tinsley caught the attention of New Hampshire State Police when they responded to a call about a loose dog on the Veteran's Memorial Bridge, which spans the New Hampshire-Vermont border on I-89.

Trooper Tom Sandberg and officers from the Lebanon Police Department located a large dog looking skittish and scared, said NHSP Lt. Dan Baldassarre. "They were trying to get the dog off of the highway to keep it safe," he said.

Sandberg and the officers tried to get close to the dog but she would run and then stop and look at them, trying to get their attention.

"The dog stood at the top of the embankment and looked down," Baldassarre said.

The officers noticed a damaged section of guardrail and when they looked down saw a badly damaged pickup truck that had rolled over, NHSP public information officer Amber Lagace said in an email to CNN.

Two men inside the truck had been thrown from the vehicle and were injured and hypothermic, Lagace said.

Sandberg and the officers called for medical assistance and while at the scene, they learned Tinsley belonged to one of the injured men.

"This was almost like a real-life Lassie situation," Baldassarre said. "It's really quite remarkable. This dog definitely saved their lives. I don't think they would have survived the night given the temperatures."

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment, Vermont State Police said.

"She's my guardian angel," Tinsley's owner, Cam Laundry, told CNN affiliate WPTZ. "It's a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did."

Laundry described Tinsley as his co-pilot and said they regularly travel together in the truck that crashed.

Her heroism would be rewarded, he said.

"She gets spoiled all the time," Laundry told WPTZ. "She'll get some venison, probably burger, tonight and probably some back scratches with it."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.