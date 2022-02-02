 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is possible. Rainfall amounts through Thursday evening
may exceed 3 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Rapid rises on creeks and streams are expected, and
could flood with repeated periods of heavy rain through Thursday
evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple periods of moderate to heavy downpours are possible
late tonight into Thursday evening. This will result in
excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and
areal flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow -- 6 more weeks of winter loom

  • 0

In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, every February 2 people gather at Gobbler's Knob to see if Phil will see his shadow.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Wednesday, meaning that if you believe in a groundhog's ability to predict the weather -- we're in for six more weeks of winter.

Phil and his friends at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, have been predicting the seasons since 1887, according to his website.

Though Phil has no meteorology degree, every year on February 2, the United States tunes in for his prediction.

Legend has it that if Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter and if he doesn't, spring will arrive sooner. In 2021 the groundhog did see his shadow, calling for six more weeks of cold.

Turns out he was only half correct, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which manages "one of the largest archives of atmospheric, coastal, geophysical, and oceanic research in the world."

"The contiguous United States saw below average temperatures in February and above average temperatures in March of last year. Phil was 50/50 on his forecast," the NCEI said.

Phil's track record is not perfect, the agency noted. "On average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years," NCEI said.

Phil's fans beg to differ. On his website, the "weather predictor extraordinaire" is said to be "accurate 100% of the time."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.