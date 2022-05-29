 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

President Biden to visit Uvalde, Texas, as community grieves 21 killed in school shooting

  • 0

CNN Digital reporter Alaa Elassar shares acts of kindness she has observed in Uvalde, Texas, following the mass shooting at an elementary school in the city.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.