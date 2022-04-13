'Person of interest' in Brooklyn subway train shooting is now a suspect, NYPD says

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&