Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood
stage.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Saturday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.3 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.4 feet on 02/12/1965.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Overturned gas tanker explodes on highway in Maryland, killing 1 person

One person died after an overturned gas tanker exploded on a highway in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday, causing damage to nearby homes and vehicles as city officials advised residents to avoid the area.

Flames and smoke billowed into the air after the tanker exploded on US Route 15 in Maryland, according to Ron Snyder, public information officer for Maryland State Police (MDSP).

The driver of the tanker died in the incident, Snyder confirmed to CNN by phone. No other fatalities or injuries were immediately reported, Snyder added.

"Multiple vehicles and homes suffered damage from flames from the fire caused by the overturned tanker," MDSP said in a tweet.

The highway was closed in both directions while authorities investigated the cause of the crash, according to MDSP, which has officers at the scene.

Frederick's Division of Fire & Rescue Services (DFRS) personnel were also at the scene "of what appears to be a tanker explosion," Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said in a Facebook post. The mayor is asking residents to avoid the area.

The state's Fire Marshal and Department of the Environment were also notified and are responding to the scene, MDSP said.

"We are providing all available resources to assist with this incident. We will continue to support DFRS as they lead incident control and clean up. I implore all residents to avoid the area to allow DFRS to do their jobs and prevent any fire from spreading," the mayor said in a statement.

