Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or greater expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the higher elevations. * WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&