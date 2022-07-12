Outrage, anger and astonishment: How families of victims and law enforcement experts reacted to the leaked Uvalde video

Weather Alert

...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson and central Madison Counties through 100 AM CDT... At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered over Moores Mill, and moving southeastward at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Owens Cross Roads, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, New Market, Paint Rock and Maysville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this cluster storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH