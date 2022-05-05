Officials release photos of missing Alabama inmate and corrections officer, including what she could look like with dark hair

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northeastern Madison and southeastern Franklin Counties through 1230 PM CDT... At 1142 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Huntland, or 17 miles northeast of Moores Mill, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Cowan, Sewanee, Francisco, Jericho, Estillfork, St. Andrews, Sherwood and Larkin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH