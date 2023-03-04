Officials find no signs of a spill after a Norfolk Southern freight train derails in west central Ohio

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and Jackson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CST Saturday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.1 feet Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 02/12/1965. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&