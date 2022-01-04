New York teacher is arrested for allegedly administering a Covid-19 vaccine at her home

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 03/16/1982. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&