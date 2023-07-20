New Jersey student with special needs dies after school bus ride, leading bus monitor to be charged with manslaughter

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding in and near Indian Creek caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 655 AM CDT, River stage gauges in Madison County indicated rapid rises along Indian Creek in Madison, AL. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&