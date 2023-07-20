New Jersey student with special needs dies after school bus ride, leading bus monitor to be charged with manslaughter

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 815 AM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding in and near Indian Creek caused by
excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 655 AM CDT, River stage gauges in Madison County indicated
rapid rises along Indian Creek in Madison, AL. Flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 900 AM CDT.

* At 641 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across east-central Limestone and central
Madison counties. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring and local
emergency management has reported water moving into homes and road
closures due to flooding.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal,
Moores Mill, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama
A And M University, Capshaw, Toney, French Mill, Ryland,
Brownsboro and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following counties, Limestone and Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill,
Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Owens Cross Roads, Ardmore,
Gurley, Harvest, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Alabama
A And M University, New Market, Elkmont, Lester, Toney,
Capshaw, Elkwood and French Mill.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

New Jersey student with special needs dies after school bus ride, leading bus monitor to be charged with manslaughter

  • 0

NJ: The woman responsible for disabled girl's safety on a school bus is now facing manslaughter charges after the 6-year-old died.

(CNN) — A 6-year-old girl with special needs died in New Jersey this week after her wheelchair harness constricted her breathing while she was riding a school bus, leading prosecutors to charge the bus monitor with manslaughter, officials said.

An investigation revealed that the bus monitor, 27-year-old Amanda Davila, secured the child in her wheelchair at the rear of a school bus on Monday, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said.

During the bus ride, a series of bumps in the road caused the 6-year-old to “slump in her wheelchair seat,” which led the harness securing her to the chair to become tight around her neck, eventually blocking her airway, the prosecutor’s office said.

Davila was seated toward the front of the bus, using her cellphone with headphones in both ears, during this time, according to the office. “The investigation revealed that this was in violation of policies and procedures,” it said.

The Franklin Township Police Department responded to a local school around 9 a.m. after receiving a call about an unresponsive juvenile, according to prosecutors. Officers performed CPR on the child and she was transported to a hospital’s intensive care unit, where she was pronounced dead, it said.

Davila was placed under arrest on Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors said.

Davila is being held in Somerset County Jail and is awaiting a detention hearing. CNN has been unable to determine if she has retained an attorney at this time.

Prosecutors did not identify the school the child attended. Franklin Township is about 30 miles southwest of Newark, New Jersey.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Taso Stefanidis contributed to this report.