New Haven police commission terminates 2 officers charged in the transport incident that left Randy Cox paralyzed

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur... The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties for today. An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the highest risk under these expected conditions. ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert day: Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher temperature. Limit driving and combine errands. Use the bus or car pool to work. Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment. Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm. Limit engine idling. Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality is forecast. If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors. For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day, visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection Agency at airnow.gov.