Murder suspect who escaped from California medical center recaptured

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Through 8 AM... Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of northern Alabama and portions of southern middle Tennessee, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM.