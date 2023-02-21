Murder of Vermont woman solved after more than 50 years using DNA found on a cigarette and the victim's clothing

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and some small trees could be blown down causing power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&