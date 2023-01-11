Missing 5-year-old boy was pulled from mother's arms in California floodwater

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 17 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
West central Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama...

* Until 900 AM CST.

* At 833 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Trinity, or near Decatur, moving northeast at 45
mph. This storm produced damage in Moulton near the intersection
of Highways 157 and 24.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Weather spotters reported funnel cloud in northeastern
Lawrence County.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
Tanner around 840 AM CST.
Huntsville International Airport around 850 AM CST.
Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal and Harvest around
900 AM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Mooresville, Capshaw, Belle Mina and French Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 915 AM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Missing 5-year-old boy was pulled from mother's arms in California floodwater

  • 0

Missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan was swept out of his mothers arms by powerful floodwaters coming from a storm that has turned streets into rivers and forced the closure of major roadways in California.

As central California floodwater swept away their SUV Monday morning, 5-year-old Kyle Doan, now missing, encouraged his mother.

"Don't worry, Mommy," the boy said, his father, Brian Doan, recalled Wednesday.

"He wasn't quite processing what was going on," Doan told CNN. "But he was so calm talking to my wife while they were still in the car."

A powerful storm, among the latest to assault the West Coast, has turned streets into rivers and forced the closure of major roadways in California. Nearly 20 lives have been lost during a series of storms in recent weeks that a spokesman for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services on Wednesday called "one of the deadliest disasters in the history of our state."

Authorities have been searching for Kyle on and off since Monday. Over 100 National Guard members arrived at the scene to help search for the missing child on Wednesday, and more troops are arriving to help Thursday, the county's sheriff said.

Kyle's mother, a special education teacher at the same school in the San Luis Obispo County village of San Miguel where he attends kindergarten, managed to remove the boy from his car seat as floodwater overwhelmed their SUV on the way to their school.

"'Just yourself. Not your backpack. Leave it,'" she told him as they prepared to escape, according to Doan.

Kyle's mom held onto him, as water poured over the low point in the rural road and began propelling the vehicle.

Pieces of debris mixed with the mounting floodwater as Kyle's mom clutched the boy, along with a small purse with IDs and her phone.

"She tried to hold on to him and it was hard to stabilize things with the current," Doan said. "And they got separated."

No one can question her actions, he insisted.

"She made the best decisions she could," Doan said, his voice breaking. "I got to keep stressing that. She couldn't stay in the car with him. The flows were going to overpower the car later on... They got out. That was the right thing to do."

The mother described the harrowing moment her child slipped away from her after they got out of the car.

"I was basically at that point hugging the tree and trying to grab Kyle's hands, but the current pushed Kyle out and our hands slipped," Lindsy Doan told CNN affiliate KSBY.

The SUV was later found upside down and covered in mud and debris, Doan said. The mother was pulled safely out of the water.

The search for Kyle continued on Wednesday, with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, after it was halted the previous afternoon due to low visibility. The initial search had been suspended Monday afternoon because of severe weather, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Crews combing through the area with K-9 dogs were focusing primarily downstream from where the mother was rescued and where Kyle was last seen, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Commander Michael Manuele told KSBY.

Video from the scene showed rescuers examining an SUV that was partially submerged in mud and debris Wednesday.

Brian Doan lamented that he isn't hopeful.

"The hard thing to say to a lot of people at this point in time is, it's not a rescue. It's a recovery," he said, his voice breaking again. "And that's something no parent wants to admit. And I kind of knew it after the first night... And it's a hard, hard concept, especially when it's your kid."

Doan said no one has officially called the search a recovery operation.

"I've seen enough, you know. It's tough," he said. "You know what the odds are. And as much as people try to be optimistic -- and I'm supportive for my wife -- it's hard. The first night was damn hard -- just thinking, 'Oh my God, why couldn't they have found him already?'"

The past year has been a difficult one for Kyle, his father said. The boy tripped and fell in preschool and suffered an injury that required surgery and the placement of rods in his fractured leg.

"He was good about it," Doan recalled. "He was very adaptable. He started walking around a couple months after that. It was just like nobody knew he had rods in his leg."

In November, the rods were removed. There was a six-week healing period and restrictions on his movement were now ending. Kyle was eager to start school on Monday after the holiday break.

"He's a great kid and he liked to dance," Doan said. "He was very talkative, very outgoing. He liked to be silly and trying to get attention in all those ways that a five-year-old likes to do. He likes to play soccer and he liked his Paw Patrol."

He added, "He was just looking forward to getting back to school."

The-CNN-Wire

