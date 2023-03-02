Maryland mayor resigns after being arrested on more than 50 counts of child pornography

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue to slowly rise
to a crest of 17.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will
then fall below flood stage late tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM CST Thursday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 60 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLBERT              CULLMAN             FAYETTE
FRANKLIN             LAMAR               LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE             LIMESTONE           MADISON
MARION               MORGAN              WALKER
WINSTON

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to
65 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Maryland mayor resigns after being arrested on more than 50 counts of child pornography

  • 0
Maryland mayor resigns after being arrested on more than 50 counts of child pornography

Patrick Wojahn is in custody at the Prince George's County Department of corrections.

 Prince George's County Police

Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland, resigned after authorities arrested him on 56 counts of child pornography-related charges, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said during a Thursday news conference with Jessica Garth, a representative from the State's Attorney's Office.

Wojahn is in custody at the Prince George's County Department of corrections and will soon meet a commissioner who will make a determination on Wojahn's "bond, or whether he will be held, or whether he will be released on pre-trial release," Garth said.

"If he is not released, he will see a judge. That hearing will most likely be tomorrow," Garth added.

Wojahn sent a letter of resignation Wednesday night, and his resignation is effective as of Thursday, a news release from the city said.

"Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation as Mayor of the City of College Park, effective immediately on March 2," it said. "Mayor Wojahn has served in this position since 2015 and on Council since 2007. The City of College Park thanks Mayor Wojahn for his many years of dedicated service."

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve the city in the interim, until a Special Election is held for another mayor, the release said.

An attorney for Wojahn said in an email he's "cooperating fully with law enforcement."

"While too early to comment on the allegations, we will continue to cooperate as the process unfolds," the email added.

In his resignation letter, Wojahn said, "While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction."

College Park city officials are "shocked and disturbed" by the arrest and charges, according to a statement from the city.

"What has come to light in this investigation is a total surprise to us," the statement said, adding, "we encourage our residents to seek any help they feel necessary" as a result of the "distressing and difficult" news.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Braden Walker and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

