Man accused of killing 7 and injuring 1 in Half Moon Bay shootings in California pleads not guilty

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from recent heavy rainfall.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 256 AM CST, The river gauge at the Indian Creek near I-565
reported minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man accused of killing 7 and injuring 1 in Half Moon Bay shootings in California pleads not guilty

Man accused of killing 7 and injuring 1 in Half Moon Bay shootings in California pleads not guilty

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao, seen here in court in Redwood City, California, on January 25, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him at an arraignment on February 16.

 Shae Hammond/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

A man suspected of killing seven people and injuring one other person in shootings last month at two farms in Northern California pleaded not guilty to all charges against him at a an arraignment on Thursday.

Chunli Zhao entered the pleas for seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the January 23 killings in Half Moon Bay, which a prosecutor has said comprised the deadliest attack in San Mateo County's history.

Authorites said Zhao, a Chinese citizen who was 66 at the time, shot five people at a mushroom farm where he worked -- killing four -- and fatally shot three more at a farm about 2 miles away. Five of the seven killed were Chinese citizens, China's consulate in San Francisco said.

The suspect was a "coworker or former coworker" of the victims at each shooting site, and evidence pointed to the attack being an instance of workplace violence in which specific people were targeted, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus has said.

During Thursday's swift court proceeding, Zhao spoke through a Mandarin interpreter. After his public defense attorneys asked for time to go through evidence, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill set the next court hearing for May 3.

Zhao was seen looking down in court for most of the hearing when he wasn't speaking with his interpreter.

Suspect regrets shootings, report says

Zhao admitted in January to carrying out the shootings, according to KNBC Bay Area News, citing an interview it had with him.

Zhao spoke in Mandarin during the 15-minute interview on January 26, according to the news outlet. CNN did not confirm independently what Zhao said in the interview and reached out to his attorneys for comment.

Zhao said he wasn't in his right mind and didn't know "what was happening mentally" when the shootings occurred, NBC Bay Area News reported. Zhao also expressed remorse and said he regrets the attacks, the outlet reported.

Statements the suspect made to law enforcement "were consistent with what he told the reporters," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told CNN, referring to the NBC Bay Area News interview.

Wagstaffe told local news station KTVU after the shootings that Zhao "had a dispute with the first victim regarding a $100 bill" for the cost of repairing a piece of farm equipment involved in an accident at his workplace. The district attorney said the dispute may have contributed to the pair of shootings.

"But I am not declaring it a fact that (the $100 bill dispute) sparked the shooting," he said. "Much more investigation to do. But it is certainly what Zhao is saying."

Zhao had legal possession of a semi-automatic weapon that was registered to him, Corpus told CNN.

Zhao was not previously known to local law enforcement, though he had been accused of violence before. He was subject to a temporary restraining order after a former coworker and roommate in San Jose accused him of attacking and threatening him in 2013, according to court records obtained by CNN.

