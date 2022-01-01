It rained fish over a Texas town this week in a bizarre weather event

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Saturday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will briefly fall below flood stage this
morning but will begin rising again just after midnight
tonight. It will rise to 16.7 feet early Monday afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 03/29/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CST this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

It rained fish over a Texas town this week in a bizarre weather event

  • 0

Residents of Texarkana, Texas, reported small fish falling from the sky. The city told residents on Facebook the fish were likely picked up by a waterspout.

It's raining fish in east Texas -- but it's nothing too out of the ordinary.

Earlier this week, residents of Texarkana reported small fish falling from the sky in what seemed like an epochal weather event. The reality was more mundane: The swimmers, many of them palm-sized, were likely picked up by a waterspout and dropped back down to earth as it lost momentum, the city told residents in a Facebook post.

The fish showers are an example of "animal rain," the city explained, and "while it's uncommon," it can happen when the weather is just right -- and the fish are just light enough.

The animals didn't originate in the sky before they started raining, of course -- rather, they were picked up off the ground by powerful waterspouts, which begin in the air and move down toward water's surface. As these spouts gain momentum, the vortex at the center of the waterspouts can start picking up small, light objects -- including fish. And when the waterspout loses energy, those small objects come falling back down, explains the Library of Congress.

Updrafts -- super-strong winds -- are more powerful than waterspouts and can pick up animals larger than skinny fish, according to National Geographic, including birds, bats, frogs and snakes.

The residents of Texarkana were by all accounts relatively nonplussed by the bizarre weather event. Tim Brigham told CNN affiliate KSLA he thought it was "pretty cool" to see tiny fish falling from the sky and useful, too -- he said he "started to get me a bucket and pick them up for fishing bait." The employees of Discount Wheel and Tire stepped away from the tires and instead started cleaning up their parking lot's surprise seafood platter.

Others shared photos of their own backyard fish finds after the city's Facebook page asked them to "show us your fishy pics." Most of them were no bigger than the palm of the hand of the resident who took the photo.

Texarkana's animal rain may be one of the only recorded instances of the phenomenon in the state, but California last saw the same thing in 2017, when elementary school officials in Oroville reported that 100 fish fell from the sky and onto school property. Fish have fallen from the sky in the town of Lajamanu in Australia's Northern Territory at least three times in the last 30 years, per the Weather Channel.

