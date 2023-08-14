How a devastating combination of conditions triggered America’s deadliest wildfire in more than a century

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... Northeastern Madison County in north central Alabama... Southeastern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee... Southwestern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee... * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Market, or 7 miles northeast of Moores Mill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... New Market, Elora, Estillfork, Francisco, Plevna and Larkin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH