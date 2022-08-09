Gabby Petito's family seeks $50 million from Utah police for poor response to Brian Laundrie's abuse

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, central Madison, east central Morgan, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 330 PM CDT... At 239 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Market to near Redstone Arsenal. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Owens Cross Roads, Huntland, Triana and Marshall Space Flight Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH