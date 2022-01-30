Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's death is under investigation by NYPD

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died Sunday morning, said her family and the New York Police Department, which is investigating her death. She was 30.
Kryst died after jumping from a building in Manhattan, police said. She was an attorney who sought to help reform America's justice system, as well as a fashion blogger and entertainment news correspondent, and was crowned Miss USA in 2019.
The NYPD will look into the circumstances surrounding Kryst's death, Detective Martin Brown confirmed Monday. He declined to give more details.
CNN has reached out to the New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner about whether an autopsy will be conducted.
"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," Kryst's family said in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."
The former Miss USA winner posted an Instagram photo before her death. "May this day bring you rest and peace," she wrote alongside a photo of herself.
'We know her impact will live on'
Kryst, of North Carolina, was a civil attorney who conducted free legal work for prisoners who may have been sentenced unjustly. Licensed in two states, she earned a law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University after completing her undergraduate work at the University of South Carolina, where she was a track athlete.
Kryst also worked as a correspondent for entertainment news site ExtraTV.
"Our hearts are broken," the company said in a statement. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."
She also operated a blog on fashion, White Collar Glam, for women's workwear and volunteered for Dress for Success.
"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA," her family's statement said. "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague -- we know her impact will live on."
