Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 615 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze on Nantucket Island, which damaged a historic hotel and several other buildings

A massive fire hit the downtown area of Nantucket Island in Massachusetts. The historic Veranda House was one of the buildings damaged by the fire.

Massachusetts firefighters were battling a large blaze first reported at a hotel on Nantucket Island.

Authorities received a report about a fire at the Veranda House hotel just after 6:45 a.m. Saturday, at which time an off-duty captain and several people ran to the scene to help evacuate guests from the hotel, the Nantucket Fire Department said in a news release.

"The actions of the citizens and the Captain saved lives," the department said.

In a Facebook post, the hotel confirmed all employees and guests were safely evacuated and accounted for.

But the flames raged on and spread to several other buildings, with "extensive fire" developing in at least two of the structures despite firefighters' efforts to keep the blaze contained, the fire department said.

"Fire was unable to be contained to the building involved and has spread to several surrounding buildings," the department said in its news release. "Damage to the structures involved is extensive with several of the buildings being total losses."

No injuries were reported to civilians but two firefighters were transported from the scene for possible heat exhaustion and a third for a back injury, the department said.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 2:30 p.m. and were expected to remain "for an extended period," the department said. In a statement, police asked people to avoid the area.

Videos shared on social media Saturday showed the historic hotel going up in flames. The Veranda House, a 17th-century building, was completely renovated in 2020, according to the Nantucket Resort Collection website.

The 18-room boutique hotel offers a "unique mix of sophisticated flair and laid-back luxury" with harbor views, according to the site.

CNN has reached out to the local fire and police departments, the town council and local nearby businesses.

