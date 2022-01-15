 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible
to impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or
less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are
possible in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

FBI assisting in hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas

  • 0

There's an active SWAT situation in Colleyville, Texas, according to a series of tweets from the police department.

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt Dara Nelson.

There are no injuries at this time, Nelson said, adding that police have evacuated the area.

"The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building." Nelson said. There is "no threat to the general public" at this time, Nelson added.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

"We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd," the Colleyville Police Department said. "All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area."

"We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media," the police said.

This is a developing story

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.