East Palestine residents voice frustrations, frequently interrupt train company official at tense town hall

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 AM CST Friday was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and will continue to gradually fall below flood stage early this evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.4 feet on 03/18/2002. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&