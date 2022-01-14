Dramatic video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was driving a backhoe into homes and cars

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to impact the Tennessee Valley tomorrow...

A strengthening winter storm will move eastward across the Tennessee
Valley this weekend, bringing widespread moderate to locally heavy
rainfall to the region from late this afternoon through early Sunday
morning. As cold air wraps around this system, rain will initially
begin to mix with snow around sunrise across northwest Alabama, with
this transition zone expected to shift southeastward through the late
morning hours. Although precipitation will end quickly from
southwest-to-northeast during the afternoon hours, the final hours
should occur entirely as light snow or snow flurries.

Snowfall accumulations ranging from a trace up to one inch are
possible for much of northwest and north central Alabama. Higher
accumulations of snow are expected across northeast Alabama and
southern Middle Tennessee, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and is likely to undergo
further revision in future forecast updates. Please keep checking for
updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground will linger into Monday and could cause hazardous driving
conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CST SATURDAY TO 8 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible to
impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Dramatic video shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was driving a backhoe into homes and cars

  • 0

Police shot and killed a 20-year-old man in Vineland, New Jersey after he drove a construction backhoe into cars and homes.

Dramatic video released Thursday by the New Jersey Office of Attorney General shows the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man when police officers tried to stop him as he was driving a construction backhoe into cars and homes in the city of Vineland last month.

On December 18 at about 5 a.m., Vineland police responded to a call of a man driving a backhoe in an erratic manner, Peter Aseltine, spokesperson for the attorney general's office, said in a news release.

The man in the backhoe, Joshua Gonzalez, a 20-year-old from Melville, was killed, according to the release.

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck's office released several officer body-worn camera videos, 911 call recordings, home surveillance video and cellphone videos of the events.

"The police officers attempted to stop him for approximately 30 minutes, during which time Mr. Gonzalez caused extensive damage to several residences and vehicles, including three police cars, an ambulance, and an occupied civilian vehicle," the release said.

In one of the videos, an officer gets out of his car and approaches the backhoe, which had briefly stopped on a front lawn. As the officer gets closer, the driver of the backhoe reverses the vehicle and drives down a street, hitting a police car and flipping it over.

The officer proceeds to follow the backhoe down the street and hears shots going off, which he quickly reports to dispatch. The officer then reaches the backhoe and his camera captures the moment the construction vehicle crashes into a tree and stops.

The shots he heard were fired by Sgt. Louis Platania, according to the release.

In another video, numerous officers approach Gonzalez after he is shot and turn off the backhoe and remove him from the vehicle. Officers are seen in the video removing, handcuffing, and giving Gonzalez aid.

Officers performed CPR, but Gonzalez was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m., according to Bruck's office.

Residents, who say they were startled by the commotion, can be heard screaming in the videos and on 911 calls.

"So, he's trying to hit a building?" a 911 operator asks an eyewitness.

"That's what it looks like. Everyone just ran inside," the caller responded, as screams are heard in the background.

In one bodycam video, an officer approaches a frightened woman who was inside a sedan that was hit.

The officer asks her, "Are you alright?" and the visibly shaken woman says, "No, I'm in shock. I was going to work."

Earlier in the video, the backhoe rams into two police cars and a car.

Three Vineland police officers suffered minor injuries during the incident, officials said.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, which is under the attorney general's office, is investigating the officer-involved shooting. As of January 2019, the attorney general's office is required to investigate deaths that occur during an encounter with an on-duty law enforcement officer, according to the news release.

Investigators met with Gonzalez's family to review the recordings, the release says.

The attorney general's office did not mention a possible motive.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you