 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

  • 0
Deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

Kladys CastellÛn, left, prays during a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on, May 24.

 Billy Calzada/AP

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.