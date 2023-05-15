Dallas mom killed by stray bullet while on her way to pick up daughter's prom dress during Mother's Day weekend

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley... Patchy Dense Fog has developed across areas along and east of I-65, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.