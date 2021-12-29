Cincinnati mayor declares a state of emergency as Covid-19 leads to fire department staffing shortage

You have permission to edit this article.
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.2 feet on 12/31/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following area, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 815 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 210 AM CST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley...

Fog had formed across the Tennessee Valley. Some of this fog was
locally dense, with visibilities reduced to one quarter of mile or
less in isolated areas.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other vehicles.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Cincinnati mayor declares a state of emergency as Covid-19 leads to fire department staffing shortage

  • 0
Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department respond to a call at Greyhound station in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 16, 2020.

 Andrew Cenci/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An increase in Covid-19 cases in Cincinnati has led to staffing shortages in the fire department, a city spokesperson said Wednesday.

"There are 27 firefighters out with Covid-19 right now and an additional 20 who are out sick. There are 774 firefighters total on staff," said spokesperson Yasmin Chilton.

As a result, Mayor John Cranley has declared a state of emergency to help appease the shortage. The declaration will allow the city manager to take "any steps necessary" to make sure the fire department is staffed adequately, including canceling vacations and implementing mandatory overtime, Chilton said.

The declaration came at the request of Fire Chief Michael A. Washington Sr., the mayor said in a statement, and states that if the staffing goes unaddressed, it would "substantially undermine" first responders' readiness levels.

The mayor's declaration comes as Covid-19 cases across the nation continue to spike to record levels. Doctors expect the holiday coronavirus surge, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, to get worse after New Year's Eve. The average number of daily US Covid-19 cases on Tuesday reached 265,427 -- a new pandemic high, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In Cincinnati, there have been 656 new cases as of Wednesday, bringing the total case number to 44,595, according to data from the city's Covid dashboard.

"The rise in cases has created staffing challenges for the fire department; however, public safety and the delivery of basic services remain our top priority," Cranley said.

CNN has reached out to the Cincinnati Fire Department for comment.

CNN's Holly Yan and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.