Chicago Public Schools cancels classes after union votes to go virtual

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Precipitation Possible Thursday Across the Tennessee Valley... A low pressure system will move across the Southeastern United States, bringing rain and wintry precipitation to southern middle Tennessee and portions of northern Alabama on Thursday. Precipitation will begin just after sunrise Thursday morning over northwest Alabama, and rapidly spread northeastward across the region. This precipitation may begin as a mixture of rain, freezing rain, sleet and/or snow, especially for areas north of the Tennessee River. Some light snow or sleet accumulation is possible in areas mainly north of the Tennessee River. By midday, a change over to mostly rain is expected across most of northern Alabama, while locations across southern middle Tennessee will likely maintain some form of wintry precipitation through the day. As colder air moves back in late Thursday afternoon and evening, any liquid rain will likely change back over to light snow. Additional light snow accumulations will be possible. Any remaining water on roadways will freeze overnight Thursday and could lead to some localized travel impacts. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.