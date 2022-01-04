You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

California twins born 15 minutes apart separated by birth year

Big brother Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born on New Year's Eve while his sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, made her debut on January 1 at exactly midnight, according to Natividad Medical Center in Monterey County.

 Natividad Medical Center

A set of California twins born 15 minutes apart are already distinguishing themselves with different birthdays.

Big brother Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born on New Year's Eve, while his sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, made her debut on Jan. 1 at exactly midnight, according to Natividad Medical Center in Monterey County.

Identical twins aren't always genetically identical, new study finds

According to the hospital, twins born in different years is about a one in two million chance.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," said the twins' mother, Fatima Madrigal. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Aylin weighed in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces while big bro tipped the scales at 6 pounds, 1 ounce, according to the hospital.

"This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career," said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group and faculty at Natividad. "It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!"

Alfredo and Aylin will join three older siblings who are very excited to meet the twins.

