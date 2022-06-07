California seeks to rein in water usage by closing a nearly two-month gap in getting data from suppliers

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jackson, northern Marshall and southeastern Madison Counties through 115 PM CDT... At 1237 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Owens Cross Roads, or 9 miles southeast of Huntsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Woodville, Paint Rock and Hampton Cove. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH