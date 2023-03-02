California declares state of emergency in 13 counties after brutal winter storm traps residents

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 17.0 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Jackson, Limestone,
Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN,
Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until noon CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 849 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms overnight last night. Several instances of
flooding are ongoing this morning across Central and
Northeastern portions of Alabama, as well as Southern Middle
Tennessee. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen so far,
with additional rainfall amounts of an inch to 1.5 inches
possible today. This will exacerbate ongoing or lingering
flooding concerns.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Scottsboro, Hartselle,
Winchester, Fayetteville, Moores Mill, Meridianville,
Redstone Arsenal, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Priceville,
Decherd, Trinity, Estill Springs, Stevenson, Cowan and Owens
Cross Roads.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger wind gusts in excess of 50
mph will be possible, especially along the higher terrain of
northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and spread
across much of the Tennessee Valley this late Wednesday
evening. Additional heavy rainfall and perhaps a few embedded
thunderstorms will continue overnight and into the first half
of Thursday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are then
possible later in the day Thursday into Thursday night,
before ending Friday morning as a line of storms moves
eastward through the area. Total rainfall amounts around 2 to
3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible into
Friday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

California declares state of emergency in 13 counties after brutal winter storm traps residents

Some California residents remain trapped inside their homes after a winter storm dumped feet of snow across the Golden State, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a state of emergency in 13 counties, including hard-hit San Bernardino County.

Authorities there had conducted almost 100 rescues by Wednesday evening, San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey said in a news conference, though authorities have not learned of any serious injuries or deaths.

"We're responding to medical calls. We're responding to fires in these trapped vehicles. We are going to people's houses where they've had trees through their houses or some sort of roof collapse and we are evacuating them to our evacuation shelters," Munsey said.

Just over 70,000 homes and businesses remained without power early Thursday, days after the first round of winter storms hit California, according to PowerOutage.us. And while the state is getting a brief reprieve from the snow through the end of the week, another system is expected to move into Northern California this weekend.

Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County and 12 others -- among them Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties -- late Wednesday, with his office saying in a statement that a significant number of state personnel had responded to support San Bernardino County.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services has been working to bring additional snow plows and road crews to the county, and personnel from Cal Fire and the California National Guard "are readied to support operations."

It could take a week to 10 days to dig out the mountain communities hampered by the heavy snow, officials warned in a news conference Wednesday. Mountain residents were still unable to access roads Wednesday, per fire department spokesperson Eric Sherwin. The county has about 500 miles of tight, winding roads throughout the mountain areas that need to be plowed, county Public Works Director Brendon Biggs said.

Many parts of California were buried under a significant amount of snow in recent days, and some places received more than 100 inches in the last week, according to the National Weather Service, leading authorities to warn residents about possible avalanches. Residents in a three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley had to be evacuated after it was struck by an avalanche Tuesday evening, engulfing the bottom two stories, the sheriff's office said on Facebook. The building's occupants were uninjured.

Huntington Lake in the Sierra Nevada saw 144 inches of snow, per a report from the Fresno County Office of Emergency Services, which reported 10 to 12 feet of snow near China Peak, leading to the closure of Highway 168.

In Southern California, 106 inches of snow were recorded since February 22 at Mount Baldy, outside of Los Angeles. Of that 106 inches, 29 fell in the past two days, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward, while the other 77 inches fell late last week and through the weekend.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Aya Elamroussi, Cheri Mossburg and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.