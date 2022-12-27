Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Freezing Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley through 8 AM... Patchy freezing fog is expected to develop across portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Some isolated areas could experience visiblities dropping to 1/2 of a mile or less, especially in locations west of the I-65 corridor and in sheltered valley locations of northeastern Alabama. This fog will be capable of depositing a thin layer of ice on exposed surfaces. Bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways are most at risk. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on bridges and overpasses. Visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.