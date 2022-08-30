Black pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers, video shows

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley... Patchy dense fog has developed across portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, especially in river and stream valleys. Visibility will drop to 1/4 mile or less in these areas through around 8 to 9 AM. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibility will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.