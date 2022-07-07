 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Authorities are searching for the individuals who set off an explosion at a mysterious Georgia monument

A mysterious Georgia monument was partially destroyed Wednesday when an explosive device was detonated near the attraction -- and authorities are now searching for the culprits.

The blast happened around 4 a.m. in Elberton, about 100 miles east of Atlanta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Authorities released a video of the explosion at the nearly 20-foot monument known as the Georgia Guidestones. It shows a large section of the granite slab breaking apart and collapsing. No one was injured, officials said.

A second video shows a car leaving the site shortly after the explosion.

For safety reasons, the structure has been "completely demolished," the GBI said.

The four vertical slabs that dominate the Guidestones are inscribed back and front with 10 principles, each side in a different modern language. The capstone is inscribed in the alphabets of early human civilizations -- Egyptian hieroglyphics, Babylonian cuneiform, Sanskrit and classical Greek.

Mystery has surrounded who paid for and authored the monument since its erection in 1980.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

