At least 9 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California By Aditi Sangal, CNN Jan 22, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email At least nine people have been killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office Department. CNN correspondent Camila Bernal reports from the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From WAAY 31 News Massachusetts woman celebrates 111th birthday Updated Mar 1, 2022 News Sexual assault reported in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Updated Sep 16, 2022 News Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act Updated Jun 2, 2022 News Motorists spent hours on an icy, major interstate in Virginia Updated Jan 4, 2022 News Family of former US Marine detained in Russia speaks with Biden after his Texas stop Updated Mar 9, 2022 News Woman who attacked Black teen while falsely accusing him of stealing pleads guilty to hate crime Updated Apr 13, 2022 Recommended for you