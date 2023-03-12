At least 8 dead after two boats capsize in San Diego County, California

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Unseasonably cooler air will begin to spread into the Tennessee Valley tonight following the passage of a cold front. Overnight temperatures will remain just above freezing, but will be several degrees cooler compared to this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&